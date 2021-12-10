Watch out for these spy photos from China, because they show the new MINI Cooper S completely devoid of camouflage. We present the new generation of the electric Hatch completely naked, almost a year after it goes on sale in Europe.

A true world ball. The new MINI Hatch 2023 has been completely stripped of camouflage in distant China, where much of its development is being carried out in collaboration with the Great Wall company. Surrounded by prototypes camouflaged with the usual yellow vinyl of the British brand, a pre-production copy has already been hunted in final form, marking a new era in the Oxford brand.

Completely camouflaged, it was seen at the beginning of last spring in a spy photos during winter testing in northern Sweden, the only time the new Hatch was sighted in Europe, and more recently it was MINI that introduced a prototype of the electric three-door model confirming the presentation in 2023, so almost a year before we already know how it will be thanks to this filtration arriving, once again, from China.

The MINI Cooper S Electric is now Cooper S, sportier



The brand has retained the characteristic values ​​but modernized them to a point that we really did not expect. From the outset, it is clearly a MINI in view of the emblems, also preserving the slightly oval headlights but now more integrated into the body, and with a more three-dimensional look. The British have given a completely different look to the front, with an octagon-shaped grille and very smooth edges that almost form a perfect ellipse, with two cooling stripes, at the top and bottom. The bumper features a much cleaner design without additional openings.

The lateral shape follows the lines of the brand, with marked shoulders and a wide rear volume that offers the typical sportiness. However, stylists have printed a new look by hiding the front and rear pillars under an extended floating roof thanks to a new spoiler.

The new MINI Hatch also bets on a more sophisticated side with the door handles flush with the panels, the rear view mirrors are larger and not round, while the battery charging port has been integrated into the rear wheel arch being perfectly concealed. But it is the rear that really surprises, with the unprecedented design of the LED lamps and joined one to another by a piece in glossy black that also outlines the light clusters. And a detail that attracts attention, because The new three-door electric dispenses with the letter E of the commercial name, bathing the consonant of the sports version in green.

The spy photos have also shown the interior. Although much of the dashboard remains covered, we can see the new screen of the infotainment and multimedia system with absolute clarity, a large circular screen that occupies the central and suspended console. In addition, the steering wheel is also new, also noted the device for a Head-up Display. A very interesting leak that will force the British brand to take a step forward in the coming months, and advance its technical specifications, among other details.