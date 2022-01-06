Filtered out! - The new FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon is revealed in this video

The variant of the family body of the FIAT Type will be “crossoverized”. The new FIAT Type Cross Station Wagon has been fully exposed thanks to the leak of a FIAT promotional video. It is the new model that will join the varied Type range.

FIAT is determined to give a strong boost to sales of the Tipo range. The very interesting Italian compact with an affordable price can boast of having a varied offer. However, the brand will go one step further by expanding the family with a new and important member. The FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon. A model that will be a reality and that has just been completely uncovered.

In recent months we have been echoing relevant information that revealed that the FIAT Type Cross will soon cease to be available exclusively with a five-door hatchback body. The sighting of a prototype adds to the recent leak that just occurred. And it is that a video has appeared on the net that shows this model in all its splendor.

The FIAT Type Cross Station Wagon will be a reality and proof of this is this leak

The new FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon has been leaked



A promotional video related to the RED special edition that is currently extended by almost all passenger cars in FIAT has emerged on YouTube. A video that shows the new Tipo Cross Station Wagon in great detail. The leak confirms that the launch of the model is just around the corner and that, therefore, FIAT will offer an alternative to the Ford Focus Active Sportbreak.

The example of the Type Cross Station Wagon that we can see in the video that accompanies this article is configured with the special RED edition, which in turn, confirms the arrival of said version to the Type range. Until now it was only available in the 500, 500L and 500 X range.

Compared to the FIAT Tipo Station Wagon that we can currently find in dealerships, the Cross variant will be quickly recognizable. He wears a body kit

specially designed for the occasion consisting of new bumpers and plastic fenders that run along the entire lower part of the body. Add to that the roof rails and silver finishes to create the feel of it’s aluminum.

The new FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon has been revealed in this leaked video

FIAT Tipo Cross Station Wagon, a family car for adventurers



The engine range will present no surprises. And it is that the current information indicates that it will be shared with that of the Cross Type. Therefore, the new Tipo Cross Station Wagon will be available alongside a 100 hp 1.0-liter gasoline engine

as well as two diesel engines, a 1.3 Multijet 95 hp and a 1.6 Multijet of 130 CV respectively. All engines are associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.