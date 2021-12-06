Popular analyst Mark Gurman has shared all the new products that Apple plans to introduce throughout 2022: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and even VR are on the charts.

Throughout the year, it is usually quite common to see various presentations by Apple to show all the news of its products and in terms of software. In general, Before this happens, rumors about the new products of the firm tend to grow, especially in the moments closest to their launch.

However, on certain occasions the leaks and rumors tend to be somewhat stronger, and this time the popular analyst Mark Gurman has dared to reveal ahead of time all the devices that Apple plans to launch throughout the year 2022.

The chaos of the colors of Apple devices

Mark Gurman previews all the new Apple products that will arrive in 2022

As we mentioned, in this case Mark Gurman has shared through your newsletter Power On for Bloomberg all ddetails on the possible products that Apple would launch throughout the year 2022, as current continuations of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods. As announced, many are expected more products throughout this new year compared to 2021.

“2021 was a modest year for Apple product renewals, but I expect a broader range of new products in 2022.”

According to Mark Gurman, these would be the new devices that would come from the hand of Apple in 2022:

A new iPad Pro with a new design that integrates wireless charging, in addition to the expected renovations of the iPad Air and the basic iPad.

A renewed high-end iMac with an Apple Silicon processor that will rise above the current 24-inch model.

An iPhone SE with 5G.

New AirPods Pro headphones.

The biggest makeover of the MacBook Air in product history, adding the M2 chip and a new design.

New versions of the Mac mini, the basic MacBook Pro and a new Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon processor.

The whole new line of the iPhone 14.

Three new Apple Watches, including a new Apple Watch SE, an updated standard model, and a ruggedized version aimed at extreme sports athletes.

And, probably most importantly, the presentation of Apple’s first mixed set of augmented and virtual reality.

Apple’s Next Two Revolutionary Devices Will Change Presentation Strategy

Without a doubt, if all the predictions come true, we would be talking about a spectacular year for Apple in terms of new products. In the same way, in principle all of them would be distributed in different Keynote throughout the year to show what’s new.

