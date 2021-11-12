With the Halloween event concluded just a few days ago, Dead by daylight you are already thinking about your next moves. A few hours ago we met The artist, the new original assassin of the Behavior Interactive video game and now it’s time to find out more about the upcoming event. And it is that they have been filtered all the details of the Dead by Daylight Christmas event, which will begin in less than a month and whose ins and outs have been revealed, as usual, by the specialized portal DBD Leaks, always reliable in this regard.

Winter Event starts from 9 December to 23 December. While event is active, find Snowmans in the trial, as survivor you can enter and control them. Beware, as killer can find you and destroy your Snowman. If you escape while controlling Snowman, unknown cosmetic will be unlocked. – DBDLeaks (@LeaksDbd) November 10, 2021

The leaked information begins by saying that the Dead by Daylight Christmas event will start on December 9 and end on 23 of the same month, so we will be entertained with him for most of December. As long as the event is active, as survivors we can find snowmen in games and control them. If we escape the game with him we will unlock a skin that for now has not been released. Of course, we must bear in mind that the murderer will be able to find us and destroy our snowman. On the other hand, the generators, hooks and lobby will be decorated with Christmas motifs, while in the blood network we will find special Christmas items as in previous years.

DBD Leaks ends their presentation by referencing a snowman skin for Fortnite recently announced, which added to the arrival of Dead by Daylight to the Epic Games Store seems to be the omen that a collaboration between both licenses could be forging. Remember that it will be on December 9 when the Christmas event begins, but before that it will already be on sale Portrait of a Murder, the new Dead by Daylight DLC that includes La Artista as a new assassin, Jonah Vasquez as a new survivor and also a new map.