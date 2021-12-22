On December 9, Epic Games announced that mystery games would be back for this Christmas, as happened a year ago on the Epic Games Store. Like last year, new games will be unlocked every 24 hours, and although the first of them was leaked several days ago, there was hardly any news of the games that are yet to come.

Nevertheless, via a reddit post, we have learned that through Steam They filter out all the free games from the Epic Games Store for Christmas. Specifically, the leak has been made through a review of Vanishing of the Ethan Carter in the Valve launcher.

They filter all the free games from the Epic Games Store for Christmas

As we can see, today the leaks have been successful. Yesterday we had available through the Epic Games Store the game Loop Hero, a title developed by Four Quarters that has managed to dazzle almost all the users who have played the title.

Final Fantasy VII Remake already has a release date on PC

Furthermore, we can also see that in the post that filter all free games from the Epic Games Store today they indicated Second Extinction as the title, which is already available to users. However, we do not know if it is an error when the user wrote it, or if HUMANKIND will not be a title that will join the list.

As for the rest of the games that have been leaked to obtain them for free during Christmas, we found Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, which would arrive tomorrow; Vampyr, who would arrive on the 24th; Pathfinder: Kingmaker, which would be available on Christmas Day; and Prey, which would close the list on December 26.