At the bottom we will see a thumbnail with a summary of the information: name, average score, number of opinions or type of food. You will also see how many meters it is and we can see if it is open or not. If you touch on the restaurant, its file will open in size where we will see a series of images of dishes and places, as well as some tabs in which we can have more information. Summary, news, menu, reviews. From Google Mapyes we can see the letter, but also opinions of other users. And from his main tab We will see how to get there, we can call, reserve a table, see the exact address or check the restaurant’s hours every day of the week. In addition, we will have a series of additional information such as if you have home delivery or take away.

We can repeat this process as many times as we want. In addition, if we return to the map with all the red restaurant icons, you will also see a button, “see list”, where a complete list will appear with all that are available and you will be able to scroll to consult them all.

Add filters

From the previous screen we can choose a series of filters. We can sort by relevance, but also by distance. And we can choose to only show us those that are open at the time of the query, for example.

But if we slide the bar to the side we can add anothers filters as type of kitchen: Argentine, Chinese, hamburger, Italian, Japanese, Mediterranean, Mexican, pizza, seafood, Spanish, tapas bar, vegetarian … You choose the one you want and you will filter so that only those appear.

Choose nutritional preferences

But we can go one step further. If you are vegan or celiac, for example, we can configure our mobile phone so that it never shows us restaurants that we are not going to be interested in. It is useless if Google Maps shows us grills if they don’t have vegan options and we are, for example. Or if there is no gluten-free menu and you have celiac disease. In that case, we do not have to put the filters every time we are going to use the search, but we will do it directly from the application settings so that they always appear to us according to our dietary needs, our specific tastes or what we need.

Here the steps to follow are different:

We open the Google Maps application on our mobile phone

We go to the icon of our profile photo, top right

A drop-down menu with options will open

We are going to “Settings”Next to the gear icon

Once here, we will enter a menu with many different options such as the application language, theme we want to use, fixed route settings, location settings, Maps history, notifications, navigation settings … We have to scroll little by little until that we find the option that interests us: Manage your preferences.

It may vary depending on the version of Maps you have and it may appear within “Explore Sites” or it may simply appear in a continuous list as in the previous screenshot. Touch on this option and we will see three menus available:

Feeding

I’m interested

I’m not interested

Of course, the one we want to use is the first one: Food. Touch on it and you will access the Google food preferences menu for your account. There are six different options that we can mark or unmark according to our usual diet:

Halal food

Kosher food

Without alcohol

Without gluten

Vegan

Vegetarian

Brands the ones you are interested in, you choose “Update preferences” and exit the Google settings menu. Now when you search for restaurants following the steps in the previous section, only those that are adjusted to your dietary needs or your tastes. You will not see bars or restaurants that do not offer kosher food or do not have a vegetarian option on the menu.

When you want to change it, for whatever reason, you just have to repeat these steps and uncheck the boxes that don’t interest you anymore so that all possible restaurants appear without filtering according to the type of food or diet they offer. It is a comfortable option that will save us from looking for menu by menu what possibilities do they have but we must bear in mind that it is not an infallible tool so you should confirm it before going to the restaurant as it may have suffered temporary changes to its menu or other circumstances.