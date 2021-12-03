The immediacy of social networks can sometimes play against, this was learned the wrong way by an employee of the new Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, because in a Tweet which was downloaded minutes later, it is shown what which could be the first spoiler of the new installment of the saga, since users suggest that within the post you could see what they suggest as the silhouette of who is possibly the new villain to beat.

In social networks

Ace Ruele, is a member of the team currently working on the development of the project within the risk team of Ant-Man and the Wasp, in the post I realized you can see a shirt that is printed with the image of the broken hull of the super heroes where, which reflects what they suggest is the imposing figure Kang the conqueror, being the possible villain who must face also worth noting that this antagonist is one of the classic characters from the Marvel universe, suggesting the possibility of appearance.

Rumors have long maintained that Kang the Conqueror, the new character would be overcome within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; however this sighting reaffirms the theory that within this new film is the first step that the villain before becoming overcome evil by the Avengers.

Among the appearances of Kang, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the appearance made by actor Jonathan Majors, playing Conquistador, within the Loki series, presented in Disney plus, where Kang was responsible behind the agency that controls the time.

What’s new from Marvel Studios and Disney Plus.

In addition to the new Ant-Man movie, where a little more is now known about who will be the supervillain to defeat, there are some other confirmed titles about what the next few years will bring for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney Plus such as:

Ms Marvel – television series – (summer) – television series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – (May 6) – Movie

Thor: Love and Thunder – (July 8, 2022.) movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – (November 11, 2022) – movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December) – movie.

The marvels (17 February 2023) – movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023 – movie.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – (July 28, 2023) – movie.

Fantastic Four – (Undated) – movie.

Blade – (Undated) – movie.

Deadpool 3 – (Undated – movie.

Moon Knight – (Undated) – TV series.

She-Hulk – (Undated) – TV series.

