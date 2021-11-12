Film premieres: the new films by Jaume Balagueró, Benito Zambrano and Lin-Manuel Miranda land in cinemas devastated by Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

New Friday, new barrage of billboard premieres! This Friday, November 12, 2021 – how little is left of the year to cover up – A whopping 16 feature films arrive in our cinemas with which to take refuge from the bombardment of offers and promotional campaigns prior to Black Friday, and that will have very difficult to stand up to the ‘Eternals’, which they dominated the box office with authority during the past weekend.

The new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe crowned the national box office with a solid 2.58 million euros. A sum that does not even come close to the accumulated by the rest of the titles that occupy the Top 5; including a ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ that drops to second position with 0.45 million dollars in its fourth week on the bill.

{“videoId”: “x85az5r”, “autoplay”: true, “title”: “‘ETERNALS’: MARVEL’S MOST ATYPICAL (and pompous) movie | Review”}

After her, ‘The Last Duel’ by Ridley Scott added a poor 0.29 million euros in his second week, remaining very close to his immediate pursuer; a ‘The Addams Family 2’ which continues to scratch euros five weeks after its launch with another 0.28 million. In fifth and last place, the premiere ‘The wolf and the lion’ it has managed to sneak into the top five most viewed titles with a discreet 0.26.

In Espinof ‘Eternals’: who are the Eternals, the last great creation of Jack Kirby for Marvel that now jumps to the cinema

The premieres of November 12, 2021

‘Way Down’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x859s9x”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “WAY DOWN – (2021) trailer”}

Four years after the irregular ‘Musa’, our Jaume Balagueró returns to the fray with ‘Way Down’; An old-fashioned heist thriller with an international cast full of big names, like those of Freddie Highmore, Liam Cunningham, Luis Tosar, José Coronado or Famke Jannsen, and that promises a good dose of tension, suspense and first-rate entertainment.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Way Down’: a nice B-side of ‘La fortuna’ and ‘La casa de papel’ to relive the epic of the iniestazo

‘Till Death. Until death do us part ‘(‘ Till Death ‘, 2021)

{“videoId”: “x85en69”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “‘Till Death. Till death do us part’: movie trailer with Megan Fox”}

After his debut ‘Beyond the Water’s Edge’, SK Dale returns with his second feature film: ‘Till Death’. A horror-tinged thriller starring Megan Fox that starts as a kind of reinvention of ‘Gerald’s Game’ and ends up wandering along paths that are as wild and perverse as they are entertaining.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘Till Death. Till death do us part ‘: an intense and cruel horror thriller in the service of a convincing Megan Fox

‘Eiffel’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85fy8n”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Eiffel – Official Trailer -“}

Martin Bourboulon – who next year will bring us the new adaptation of ‘The Three Musketeers’ – immerses us in the Paris of 1889 with ‘Eiffel’; a biopic focused on the figure of the engineer and how he decided to change the image of the French capital forever.

‘Lemon bread with poppy seeds’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfq”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Lemon bread with poppy seeds – Official Trailer -“}

After captivating with his impeccable western ‘Intemperie’ —which won the Goya for best adapted screenplay—, Benito Zambrano changes registers by writing and directing this family drama in a feminine key starring Elia Galera, Eva Martín and Mariona Pagès.

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x81vq4o”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “tick, tick … BOOM! _ (2021) – trailer”}

After falling in love with his musicals ‘In the Heights’ and ‘Hamilton’, Lin-Manuel Miranda makes the leap to film directing with ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’, A biographical musical based on the work of Jonathan Larson and starring Andrew Garfield that hits our theaters before its premiere on Netflix on November 19.

‘The Sparks Brothers’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x84uaps”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The Sparks Brothers – Official Subtitled Trailer”}

There is nothing better than talking about something you are passionate about to shape a memorable documentary, and a good example of this is ‘The Sparks Brothers’, in which Edgar Wright unravels the history and secrets of his favorite group. Music and cinema in vein in one of the documentaries of the year.

Criticism in Espinof: Sitges 2021: ‘The Sparks Brothers’ brings us back to the most vigorous Edgar Wright in an extraordinary documentary about his favorite band

Plus…

‘Be careful what you wish for’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfp”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Be careful what you wish for – Official Trailer -“}

‘My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission’ (‘Boku no Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes’ Mission’, 2021)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfn”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “My Hero Academia_ World Mission of Heroes – Official Spanish Trailer -“}

‘The belly of the sea’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfr”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The belly of the sea – Official Trailer -“}

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’, 2001)

{“videoId”: “x80igom”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, movie trailer with Daniel Radcliffe”}

‘The secret life of trees’ (‘Das geheime Leben der Bäume’, 2020)

{“videoId”: “x85fwft”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The Secret Life of Trees – Official Spanish Trailer -“}

‘The King of All the World’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfu”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The King of the Whole World – Official Trailer -“}

‘The dancing revolution’ (2020)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfv”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “The dancing revolution – Official Trailer -“}

‘Caring for the Sun’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfw”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Caring for the Sun – Official Trailer -“}

‘Question of rights’ (‘The Order of Rights’, 2020)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfx”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Question of rights – Official Spanish Trailer -“}

‘Sigena’s dream’ (2021)

{“videoId”: “x85fwfy”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “Sigena’s dream – Official Trailer -“}

More recommendations in File Espinof

If the premieres of this week do not catch your attention or you want to recover titles that have been in theaters the longest, remember that you can take a look at the films on the bill from last week and the previous one. And if you still want even more recommendations, do not forget that in our weekly Newsletter ‘Espinof File’ we offer you a selection of films and television for all palates, curated by our editors.

Link | Subscribe to ‘Expediente Espinof’, Espinof’s new weekly newsletter

(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();

–

The news

Film premieres: the new films by Jaume Balagueró, Benito Zambrano and Lin-Manuel Miranda land in cinemas devastated by Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

was originally published in

Espinof

by Víctor López G..