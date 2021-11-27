This weekend (nor ever) there are no chromatic nor stylistic norms. There is not a single color that is not worth to dress our day to day and there is no pattern that can resist us. Street style has been proving for years that the combination of tones and prints It is a success, and what the crazier the mix… Better. Firms know it and launch designs in full color, this is where mixing them to create unique outfits becomes a long-distance race.

Friday

It’s Friday and the body knows it. Whether it is to go out to dinner with friends, go out for some wine or party until the wee hours of the morning, this Fall-Winter nothing (or no one) prevents us from dressing in full color tones. Leave the dull colors at home and dare with a groundbreaking look.

Satin blouse with feather detail.

Satin pants with feather detail.

Heeled sandals with Zara rhinestones, 49.95 euros.

Saturday

We can’t assure you of a good plan for Saturday, but we can help you spice up the weekend through styling. Dare with everything and more: the mix of colors gains strength if it is accompanied by different fabrics.

Glitter cut out foil t-shirt.

* Shoe with methacrylate heel from Zara, [39,95 euros](https://www.zara.com/es/es/sandalia-tac%C3%B3n-methacrilato-p13663810.html?v1=120158480).

Sunday

Whether it’s for brunch, having a decent hangover, or dressing with energy on the last day of the week. On Sundays they want to claim their leading role and they do it with great elegance (and extra waste of color).

* A lot of Studio x Angélica Tcherassi multicolored cardigan, [125 dólares](https://www.alotstudio.com/producto/as-above-cardigan/). * Bershka corduroy wide leg pants, [25,99 euros](https://www.bershka.com/es/pantal%C3%B3n-wide-leg-pana-c0p103078008.html?colorId=406).



White sports shoes with blue details from Pull & Bear, 25.99 euros.

H&M wool beret, 9.99 euros.



* Zara quilted bag, 29.95 euros.



Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Instagram @ninasandbech, Bershka, Mango, Zara, A lot of Studio, Pull & Bear