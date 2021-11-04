One of the best third-party file explorers for Windows 11 and Windows 10, receive a upgrade. It is Files, and reaches the version number 2.0.33 with new functionalities and bug fixes.

What’s new in Files 2.0.33

Users of Files have been requesting some improvements to the performance of the application. While there is still a long work To be done, the developer tells us that there have been performance improvements in the load of directories. This will help provide a better experience within the application.

New functions

Ctrl + Shift + C shortcut has been added to copy the file path.

An option has been added to set Files as the default file browser.

Now the application shows the progress of file operations on the taskbar and continues operations when minimized.

Individual options have been added for the number of clicks to open files and folders.

Added option to group by path for libraries.

The default application for zip files is now respected.

A proper tab name is now used on the home page.

A cache has been added to load thumbnails more quickly.

Options have been added to the import / export settings.

Improvement in the reliability of the search experience.

Support for choosing custom icons has been added.

Error correction

Fixed a crash that occurred when uploading from a network root path.

Fixed an issue where the Edit Labels and Edit Terminals buttons would not work.

Fixed an issue where OneDrive sync status wouldn’t update.

Fixed an issue where the preview pane would display unexpectedly when quickly selecting and deselecting a file.

Fixed drag and drop from 7-Zip.

Fixed keyboard shortcuts not working on column layout.

Fixed an issue where the context menu had the wrong height.

Change the preview of the quick view when changing the selection.

Fixed an issue where environment variables were not updated when starting the terminal.