In bad weather, better style. We fight the hardest of winter with coats, wool sweaters and jackets that make it very cold, we will be conveniently protected. The this week’s streetstyle shows us what fashion savvy ones look like when temperatures drop.





The classic black coat

A good cloth coat will save us both office looks and casual looks, we will only have to combine it with sports shoes to make it more informal. Invest in a black coat it is always a good idea.













On The English Court We will find this coat with which to always look elegant.





Black coat RRP at El Corte Inglés € 119.99

The padded coat

A trend that has arrived this season with great force is the padded coat, which is worn in all colors. Also as a padded vest under coats for even more protection against the cold.









On Cortefiel We found this lightweight padded vest in different shades.





Padded vest RRP in Cortefiel € 39.99

The long parka

If the day rises with rain, nothing better than a long waterproof parka.





Pedro del Hierro make it that stylish.





Long parka RRP in Cortefiel € 259

The cable jumper

A oversized wool jumper can become the best companion of our pants this winter. And if it is in raw tones, elegance is assured.





Photos | Imaxtree

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.