DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx.-The fifth edition of the Churumbela Children’s Film Festival, after visiting important venues in Michoacán and Yucatán, will arrive at the Ednica IAP Community Centers and the National Center for the Arts (CENART) in Mexico City, where it will conclude activities on the 28th of November.

This edition has been very special for both the organizers and the visitors, because it was the first to be held in different venues, taking activities and screenings to unserved communities in the interior of the Mexican Republic, specifically to girls and boys with limited access to the culture.

In addition, it has had a hybrid format, that is, face-to-face and virtual, for children to participate in different activities and workshops with industry professionals.

The Churumbela Children’s Film Festival first visited Michoacán and later Yucatán, where girls and boys were able to enjoy actions and activities with a clear posture of environmental awareness, gratitude and respect for those around us. All this using the power of cinema.

From November 23 to 26, the last online workshops will be held through the link https: //www.churumbelafest.com, with interesting and fun activities.

DZ

To know more…