I do not know what you will think, but for me the Kings Day It is the best of the Christmas celebrations. It has always been my favorite, for the illusion from the day before, for the magic of the gifts, for the surprises, for the roscón, because it’s the last and the parties are finally over … Be that as it may, the previous days are usually very nervous for the smallest of the house, who await the arrival of Their Majesties from the East as excitement and it is good to think of strategies beyond the parade to entertain them.

One option is to prepare hot chocolate with marshmallows in some cups, special for the occasion, as beautiful as the ones in the photo on these lines, which cost 7.90 euros on Amazon. But we can also do some DIY inspired by the Magi. Let’s see some ideas that we have found on Instagram.

To eat

To start with, to accompany the chocolate we can prepare some biscuits In the shape of the Three Wise Men, or a crown, some of them can be left to the Kings themselves at night to be eaten. We can also prepare for them individual bags with something to eat, which is highly recommended taking into account COVID prevention measures.

With paper or cardboard

With paper and cardboard we can prepare countless crafts inspired by Their Majesties the Magi of the East, simple DIY with cardboard tubes or pieces of cardboard or more complicated options like the Kings in origami.

Textiles

The textile options of amigurumi or embroidery They are cute, but they take longer and maybe for children they are more complicated, but with imagination we can also make our Magi with pompons, for example.

With slices of logs or pineapples

We have found other original and fun ideas that have as a starting point the pineapples and the wood slices that lately have become very fashionable as a base material for crafts.

Others

And we can still think of other options as one Postcard for the Kings decorated with glitter, Magi with eva rubber and pipe cleaners, sculpted with pasta modeling or modeling clay and even giants made with balloons of colors…

Has inspired us

