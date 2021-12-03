

Dec 02, 2021 at 18:39 CET



FIFA welcomed the report on governance in football approved by the Committee on Culture, Science, Education and Media of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which highlights the importance of the regulation on agents and the competence of the FIFA to regulate transfers.

The document “Football governance: business and values” has been prepared by the British MP George Foulkes and is expected to be voted on in the plenary session of the Assembly at the end of January 2022.

The same “calls on the member states of the Council of Europe to recognize FIFA’s competence to regulate the transfer system in football worldwide, including the adoption of regulations to guarantee the protection of minors, the transparency of financial flows related to transfers and a solid framework for access and the exercise of the profession of agent or intermediary “.

It also attaches great importance to the reform of the transfer system, including the new regulations on agents that FIFA has been working on since 2017, to “establish a fairer and more transparent transfer system, and considers that” the main objectives of this reform are justified. “

The document highlights the importance of guaranteeing the transparency of all financial flows related tos and calls on FIFA and other stakeholders to agree that commissions and agent fees related to international transfers undergo compliance assessments.

It also proposes to prohibit “excesses” in the commissions of the agents, with the establishment of a maximum percentage and a limit of payment on the part of the clubs.

In his explanatory memorandum, Lord Foulkes points out that agents are at the center of handover operations, “working on all sides of the table, but mainly for the poster of the big clubs, they divert hundreds of millions of euros, dollars or sterling to their own pockets“.

FIFA stressed that the document approved today praises their efforts and the role they played in launching the labor law reform process in Qatar and the work of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the international trade union movement and non-governmental organizations operating in Qatar. “

It also refers to the need to apply strict human rights requirements, which must be respected by all countries to host major competitions, and supports the activity of an independent entity for security in sport that deals with cases of abuse, ” in which FIFA is making steady progress “after concluding a consultation process with more than 230 stakeholders.