FIFA launches new structure for eSports

The competitive section of the games of FIFA is about to change as a new sponsorship structure was announced that will provide more opportunities for engagement in terms of eSports. This structure will be named FIFAe and will be responsible for encompassing all eSports video game futures and initiatives of the FIFA In one single place.

This new structure aims to provide access to the world of interactive and immersive entertainment of new generations, cultures, tournaments and opportunities in terms of licensing of merchandising.

On the other hand, this new structure also seeks to make soccer a much more accessible and equal sport for women and girls. As part of this new initiative, partners will be able to have a direct impact on women’s football, while at the same time supporting its growth and development.

According to the FIFA, this initiative will be “a true revolution” since for the first time in its history identical marketing and advertising models have been created for both women’s and men’s football.

Via: HSB News