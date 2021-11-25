In FIFA and its tournaments there is no place for any type of discrimination

The manager who was visiting Qatar, during the unveiling of an hourglass that started the countdown to the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, Infantino indicated that the work that has been carried out together with Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Federation, since the intention is that the families who attend the stadiums can live an environment without insults and away from violent scenarios, both in the stands and on the field.

“This is not about punishing each other, it is also about talking, discussing, educating, working together. We are working very closely with Yon de Luisa to try to make this change, we want to see children and families go to the stadiums. How can you take your children to the stadium if the players are insulted in any way?We cannot accept it, we have to work together to make this change of mentality so that football is played in a festive atmosphere, “said the international manager.

Regarding the idea that he is planning to organize the World Cup every 2 years, Infantino emphasized that the vision is the integration of footballers to open the opportunity for a greater number of athletes to represent their country in a competition of this size.