Like every week, GFK Entertainment has just revealed the data for video game sales in the region of the United Kingdom from last week. This is the only region that provides weekly information and allows us to give us an idea of ​​how well games will perform in our region this Christmas period, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 leading the way.

In this week’s tables we can see that FIFA 22 it was positioned as the best-selling video game of the week that goes from November 28 to December 4, exchanging places with Mario Kart 8: Deluxe which this time is in the second position, after a successful black friday.

Call of Duty: Vanguard It may not have sold as much as Black Ops Cold War last year but it has still enjoyed good sales. After having dropped in the past weeks, Vanguard has returned to third position. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond rose to fourth position, while Pokémon Shining Pearl it is in the tenth position.

Family games performed well last week as Just Dance 2022 from Ubisoft is in fifth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in sex, while Minecraft in its version of Nintendo Switch it occupies the seventh position. Mario Party Superstars it is also among the best sellers, ranking ninth.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy It is a great game that has been increasing its sales little by little, because after having been in the fifth position last week it is now in eighth. In my Guardians of the Galaxy review I called it the best cinematic experience of 2021, as Eidos Montreal gave us an incredible story.

The games ending the Top 15 are the big releases of the last year, with Battlefield 2042 in eleventh, followed by Far Cry 6, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Forza Horizon 5.