FIFA 22 shows off its gameplay in a new preview

After being revealed a few weeks ago, EA Sports has finally revealed the first look at the gameplay of FIFA 22, which promises a drastic change in its playability thanks to technology HyperMotion. Here you can see what the game looks like running in real time.

In accordance with EA, the technology HyperMotion promises a gaming experience like never before, thanks to a higher level of realism and movement on the ball and players. In fact, this technology will only be available in the next-gen version of FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 will debut on October 1 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Source: EA Sports

