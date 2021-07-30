As it occurs in every year, before the start of the sports season, FIFA already begins to prepare expectations. As in every summer, before the brand new release of the new title, it is time to convince the community why buy the same game every year. However, this time, FIFA 22 shows in its gameplay trailer more than a few minor changes, as, taking advantage of Next-Gen power, it has already begun to implement never-before-used technologies in its simulator.

The times of polygonal graphics, balls without realistic physics or unrecognizable faces are becoming increasingly distant. In fact, this year, FIFA 22 will not have even PES as a direct competitor, for its change to free to play under the name eFootball. EA’s video game, far superior in public, revenue, and budget, is left alone for the annual market for soccer titles. But that does not mean they can relax. For this reason, in addition to the intense advertising campaigns, even on television, they also show us the advancement of their capture technologies.

The gameplay trailer shows us as the main novelty the simultaneous capture of eleven players at the same time in movement, compared to the individual recording that was done before. This, added to a machine learning technology, EA assures that the collective intelligence of the team will be more realistic than ever, in addition to thousands of new animations for all players. The goalkeepers will also have a renewed AI that will make them more reliable and safe in goal, as also indicated in the trailer.

FIFA 22 hits the market on October 1. At that time, we can see how these new technologies work on the pitch. In recent years, in fact, one of the most recurrent problems was the excessive ease of skilled players to leave a whole team seated with dribbling, facing the complexity of hanging balls or creating team plays. All advance towards a more realistic simulator It will always be good news, although in this case it can only be enjoyed on Next-Gen consoles. And although the update to the new generation is only allowed this year with the Ultimate Edition, much more expensive than the base