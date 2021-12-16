FIFA 22: registrations for CONMEBOL eLibertadores, one of the most important tournaments in the region, opened

CONMEBOL eLibertadores is back, one of the most important FIFA 22 competitions in the South American region and registrations are now open. Know all the details in this note!

EA Sports, Next to the CONMEBOL, announced the return of the CONMEBOL eLibertadores, one of the most important competitions in the South American region and will be held in the virtual fields of FIFA 22. On the other hand, the start of registration was also announced for all players in the region.

All about the South American tournament

The players of FIFA 22 who wish to test themselves in a tournament of the highest prestige, will have the possibility to do so through the CONMEBOL eLibertadores. It is one of the most relevant competitions in the region and a first level event within the EA Sports FIFA 22 Global Series, which brings together the best South American players.

“EA Sports continues to provide a great and authentic way for South American soccer fans to engage with the sport, enhancing their affinity and knowledge of the game.” declared Emilio Roca, commercial and marketing director of CONMEBOL. The tournament will take place in the popular soccer simulator of Electronic arts. Registration is now open for all competitors of FIFA 22 in South America, and its organization is run by the leading tournament operator LVP (Group MEDIAPRO) In collaboration with EA.

CONMEBOL eLibertadores it will work in a three-phase format. Phase one will be a single elimination tournament, with the best players advancing to second round. The second phase will see the best qualified South American competitors and will be run as a Swiss + double elimination tournament with the top eight advancing to the final. Finally, in the third phase, it is where the semi and final of the tournament will take place with the conclusion of the competition.

CONMEBOL eLibertadora will have its qualifying rounds on January 15 and 16, 2022, as well as on January 29 and 30. Qualifiers will return March 19-20 for the finals, where one will be crowned champion. Competitors will enter for a jackpot of $ 100,000, in addition to the title of champion of the CONMEBOL eLibertadores for the top winner, and three places in the Playoffs of the EA Sports FIFA 22 Global Series.

