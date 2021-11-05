FIFA 22: Nicolás Villalba will play for Guild Esports, David Beckham's esports team

FIFA 22 player Nicolás Villalba will play in Europe for Guild Esports, David Beckham’s esports team. Know all the details In this note!

A few weeks ago the professional player of FIFA 22, Nicolás Villalba, stopped wearing the colors of the Basel after more than three years. Before his departure, the Argentine competitor will play in Europe for Guild Esports, the esports team of the former professional footballer David beckham.

Nicolas99fc remains among the best players in FIFA and his arrival in Guild Esports implies a new step in your career. While Beckham’s organization has not been in the esports scene for many years, it does have rosters of Fortnite, Rocket League and VALUEANT. The former player made a strong investment of 27 million Euros to carry out this project, however the medium Esports Insider published that the team had losses of 5 million euros in the last six months. But despite this, the team has a great project in their teams and strong brands such as Samsung and Hyperx that support it.

Nicolas Villalba He was not only the best Argentine player in FIFA, but also in the world for several months between 2019 and 2020. Nicolas99fc was one of the first national players to stand out abroad, prior to the appearance of Yago Fawaz (player of KRÜ Esports) on the scene and of the young Matias Bonanno, who recently joined Team Heretics.

The albiceleste player made his debut on the professional scene in 2016 and continues to this day in the elite of the FIFA world. World championships and runners-up, Top 1 in the world in the ranking of PS4 In 2019 and many important podiums wrote the path of Villalba, who from now on will write history with another shirt.

