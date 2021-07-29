Soccer fans have October 1 marked in red on their calendar. And that will be the date on which FIFA 22 see the light officially. Meanwhile, the EA Sports football simulator continues to show news of its new installment. In that sense, now FIFA 22 is seen in a new gameplay trailer of almost four minutes in length in which the emphasis is once again on the playable news of the title and how those news will enhance the gaming experience, offering matches even closer to reality. Below you can see the aforementioned video.

FIFA 22 gameplay trailer puts the spotlight on the HyperMotion technology, which will improve games on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and Stadia. It will do so with “authentic movement of the whole team, machine learning flow, tactical AI, kinetic air disputes, improved ball control and humanization of the player.” As if that were not enough, the new EA Sports will also feature redesigned goalkeepers, more realistic ball physics, explosive sprints, new offensive tactics, more immersive matchday experience, more important goalscoring moments and more essential improvements throughout the entire field, as explained by the North American company.

Having seen the game in motion, FIFA 22 fans are now looking forward to learning more about its game modes, such as a Ultimate team that will incorporate the Heroes or a Career mode that will allow us create our own club right from the start. In the coming weeks we will learn more about all the new features of FIFA 22, which will arrive next October 1 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms.