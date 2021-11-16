FIFA 19 and more games will leave Game Pass

Unfortunately, not everything can last forever. In this way, Xbox has confirmed a new list of games that will no longer be available in Game pass at the end of this month. This time we will have to say goodbye to titles like FIFA 19 and Call of the sea.

These are the games that will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass starting next November 30:

–Call of the sea (cloud, console and PC)

–FIFA 19 (console and PC) EA Play.

–Football Manager 2021 (Pc)

–Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (console and PC)

–Haven (cloud, console and PC)

–Hello neighbor (cloud, console and PC)

–Morkredd (cloud, console and PC)

–Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (Pc)

With this, December 8 will also be unavailable Destiny 2: Beyond Light. As always, you can get some of these titles for a 20% discount at the Microsoft Store. In related topics, you can find out what’s new for Game Pass here.

Via: Xbox