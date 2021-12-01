It has been a bumpy ride for Bitcoin (BTC) investors. While you wait for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to make a decision on whether or not to approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), US investment firm Fidelity Investments is launching a spot ETF in Canada subject to regulatory approval.

According to a tweet shared by Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Erick Balchunas, the “Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF” fund is currently pending listing on a Canadian exchange. Balchunas also noted that if the new fund is successful, it would become the largest asset management company offering Bitcoin services.

SEMI-SHOCK: Fidelity launching a spot bitcoin ETF in Canada this week. Didn’t know about this. Will easily be the biggest asset manager to date with a bitcoin ETF. pic.twitter.com/H2XJRBY3O6 – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 30, 2021

Fidelity’s decision to offer a spot ETF in Canada only adds fuel to the fire, as one of the world’s largest asset managers with nearly $ 4 trillion in assets is forced to develop a service in Canada to meet the demands. of customers.

Fidelity did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

In the meantime, The SEC is still out on whether or not to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, which many market experts say will be a success in the market.

Grayscale Investments has criticized the recent US SEC refusal of VanEck’s Spot Bitcoin ETF application, as reported by Cointelegraph. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) operator claims in a letter to SEC Secretary Vanessa Countryman that the SEC is wrong to reject spot Bitcoin ETFs as it has now allowed three such products based on in Bitcoin futures.

Canada is no stranger to Bitcoin ETFs. The introduction of the FBTC could pave the way for additional spot ETFs in the Canadian market. This would be a significant win for investors as it would allow them to expose themselves to Bitcoin without having to go to the trouble of buying and storing it themselves.

