As reported by The Globe and Mail, Fidelity Clearing Canada received approval from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada on Wednesday to launch a Bitcoin (BTC) trading and custody platform. It is designed to be used by institutional investors, such as pension funds, portfolio managers and mutual funds, and would be the first service of its kind in the country.

The company also plans to serve retail investors with its application for exchange-traded funds and Bitcoin mutual funds, filed earlier this week. As of September, Fidelity had more than $ 4.2 trillion in assets under management worldwide. Additionally, publicly traded cryptocurrency products are rapidly gaining traction, with more than 40 instruments of this type pending approval only in the United States.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Scott Mackenzie, President of Fidelity Clearing Canada, said the following:

“Demand for investment in digital assets is growing considerably and institutional investors have been looking for a regulated trading platform to access this asset class.”

Canada’s path to cryptocurrency adoption has not been as smooth as expected. Two years earlier, QuadrigaCX, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country at the time, collapsed following the sudden and mysterious death of its co-founder Gerald Cotten, causing the loss of access to funds stored in cold wallets. Only Cotten is said to have had access to the wallet keys that would unlock deposits worth some $ 143 million from more than 115,000 former QuadrigaCX customers. A Netflix documentary on Cotten’s life and death is currently in preparation.

