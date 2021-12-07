Fidelity Digital Assets, crypto subsidiary Fidelity Investments, and cryptocurrency exchange and lending platform Nexo have announced a partnership to offer cryptocurrency custody services, loan products and services for institutional investors.

The two companies will create a full line of products and a legal infrastructure for institutional investors who wish to expose themselves to cryptocurrencies.

Association with Fidelity Digital Assets will allow Nexo to expand its portfolio of assets and add a second level of custody to its security architecture, according to an ad. It also allows Fidelity Digital Assets institutional investors to access Nexo services, as well as cryptocurrency brokerage.

Kalin Metodiev, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Nexo, commented on the development saying:

“Working with Fidelity Digital Assets is the latest milestone in our attempt to offer a comprehensive institutional platform and bring traditional financial companies into the digital asset ecosystem. Our client base will now have full use of our credit and trading products. , leaders in the sector, with the confidence in the solutions of custody and security to measure of Fidelity Digital Assets “.

Christopher Tyrer, director of Fidelity Digital Assets in Europe, said the company has seen significant growth in interest from institutional investors on the continent, and has expanded its partnerships in order to meet that demand.

Fidelity Investments has been ambitious in its plans for the institutional cryptocurrency market, carrying out a series of strategic hires in the space. The company appears to be taking a more holistic approach to cryptocurrencies as the asset manager tries to offer more institutional access points.

