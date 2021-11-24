Fiber optics continues unstoppable and touches 60 million homes

In the last, however, we have seen a slight slowdown with “only” 400,000 new deployments, due to the fact that fewer and fewer homes are available without wiring, since fiber optic coverage in large urban centers is almost total.

For this reason, large operators continue to deploy networks in Spain, and the latest figures from the CNMC show that, in the second quarter of 2021, Spanish households reached the 59.92 million real estate units with fiber optic installed. The figure supposes 6 million more accesses than the same period of the previous year, where in the quarters we have seen jumps of 1.5 and up to 2.5 million deployments in just three months.

The fact that the same real estate unit has fiber coverage from several operators is positive, and it is something that the CNMC promotes with the aim that the user can have direct coverage of the largest number of operators possible, and thus facilitate competition and power get hold of the fiber deals the best price.

In total, NGA network accesses (new generation) exceeded 70 million, which represents an increase of 9% in the last year. However, the only one growing in this segment is FTTH, while FTTN and HFC continue to fall. Between them, they lost 253,500 accesses in the last year, all of them replaced by FTTH. The market share of each fiber operator is as follows:

Thanks to this, the average speed that users receive in their homes is also increasing. In June 2021, the 76.2% of broadband lines were from fiber. Of the 16.2 million broadband lines, 14.4 million had a speed of 30 Mbps or more, which represents an increase of 1.3 million more than in the same period of the previous year, reaching 89% of the total lines. Of those 14.4 million, 97.3% had a contracted speed of 100 Mbps or more.

56.1 million mobile lines

The operators they entered a 4.3% more for retail services in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching the 5,744.5 million euros. The three large operators captured 74.5% of the sector’s revenues, almost three points less than the same period in 2020, demonstrating the advance of the low cost with the cheapest operators. For the third quarter, with the fiber-only offers that the large operators have begun to make at laughable prices, we will surely see how that quota increases.

In the case of mobile lines, the three large operators have 73.6% of the lines, 2.6 points less than a year ago, and the total market reaches 56.1 million, of which 86, 3% have an Internet connection. The quintuple packages lost 93,000 users, while the quadruple ones gained 240,000.