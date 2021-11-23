The CNMC updates several times a year the list of ADSL exchanges that will go closing from now until, at the earliest, the year 2026. The CNMC updated the regulation of the fiber wholesale market a few weeks ago, where the plants are going to close faster, going from 5 to 2 years, while those already announced may close in next year. Now, we see how the new updated list looks.
On November 25, more than 400 ADSL exchanges They enter the end of warranty period, and will begin to close. Currently there are already more than 1,000 closed, and by the end of the year, the number may exceed the 1,400.
ADSL exchanges that are closing soon
The closure of all these plants by Telefónica is beneficial for the operator, since it recovers money by selling the copper wires, as well as the real estate units where the ADSL centrals. The operator had active at the end of 2020 some 4,762 ADSL exchanges, and the objective is to leave around a third of them operational, thanks to the fact that fiber optics requires much smaller equipment and that each switchboard can cover a greater number of homes.
However, the majority of closures are concentrated in the exchanges in which Telefónica does not have to guarantee indirect access. Currently, only 7 plants that had equipment from other operators have closed, and all of them in 2021, compared to 835 what is there in total. These plants have a two-year warranty period, so the CNMC will force the operators that use them to switch to fiber optics and update their equipment.
Customers who have a copper-based product and receive coverage from one of the plants that are going to be closed will have to switch to fiber optics, either with their current operator or with a new one. Installation in those cases will be free.
Map of ADSL exchanges already closed
As we can see, the path to full fiber optic coverage in Spain continues to advance apace. In the year 2022, more than 2,000 ADSL exchanges will be closed, being the year in which the most will be closed at once. From there, the closing speed will fall, since more than half of the plants that are planned to close throughout Spain will have been closed.
By 2024, they will have almost closed 3,000 of the nearly 4,800 plants that there was last year in Spain, almost a third of the total. In the previous map we can see where the majority of ADSL exchanges have been closed according to data from the CNMC. Most are concentrated in the most inhabited areas of Spain, including the Community of Madrid, Catalonia, the Basque Country, the Valencian Community and Andalusia.