On November 25, more than 400 ADSL exchanges They enter the end of warranty period, and will begin to close. Currently there are already more than 1,000 closed, and by the end of the year, the number may exceed the 1,400.

ADSL exchanges that are closing soon

The closure of all these plants by Telefónica is beneficial for the operator, since it recovers money by selling the copper wires, as well as the real estate units where the ADSL centrals. The operator had active at the end of 2020 some 4,762 ADSL exchanges, and the objective is to leave around a third of them operational, thanks to the fact that fiber optics requires much smaller equipment and that each switchboard can cover a greater number of homes.

However, the majority of closures are concentrated in the exchanges in which Telefónica does not have to guarantee indirect access. Currently, only 7 plants that had equipment from other operators have closed, and all of them in 2021, compared to 835 what is there in total. These plants have a two-year warranty period, so the CNMC will force the operators that use them to switch to fiber optics and update their equipment.