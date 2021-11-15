The month of November is time of promotions and offers due to the imminent arrival of Black Friday. The promotions do not leave the Adamo offer. The operator specialized in rural areas wants to continue winning customers and does not hesitate to resort to interesting offers, but on this occasion, it seeks to give a coup by lowering its modalities of fiber optic Fast! at 1 euro for 3 months.

Fiber at 1 euro only this month

On the occasion of Black Friday, Adamo has put all the cards on the table and offers a 1 euro fiber promotion for 3 months. An offer that allows you to benefit from significant savings. If you have been left with your mouth open and were thinking of changing operator, you can easily check the coverage with Adamo through its website.

This promotion is available from November 15 to 30. At best, users can benefit from a savings of up to 177 euros if they choose the most complete package. In this case, the user will be able to enjoy 1,000 Mbps fiber optics, a fixed line with calls to landlines and a mobile line with 100 GB to navigate. After the end of the promotion, the fee will be 60 euros per month.