Little by little, Black Friday is reaching all operators. These days we have been informing you of the promotions of Orange, Vodafone, Movistar or Yoigo. On this occasion, an operator has thrown the house out of the window and offers fiber for 1 euro.
The month of November is time of promotions and offers due to the imminent arrival of Black Friday. The promotions do not leave the Adamo offer. The operator specialized in rural areas wants to continue winning customers and does not hesitate to resort to interesting offers, but on this occasion, it seeks to give a coup by lowering its modalities of fiber optic Fast! at 1 euro for 3 months.
Fiber at 1 euro only this month
On the occasion of Black Friday, Adamo has put all the cards on the table and offers a 1 euro fiber promotion for 3 months. An offer that allows you to benefit from significant savings. If you have been left with your mouth open and were thinking of changing operator, you can easily check the coverage with Adamo through its website.
This promotion is available from November 15 to 30. At best, users can benefit from a savings of up to 177 euros if they choose the most complete package. In this case, the user will be able to enjoy 1,000 Mbps fiber optics, a fixed line with calls to landlines and a mobile line with 100 GB to navigate. After the end of the promotion, the fee will be 60 euros per month.
However, the company also offers options where users can count on a fiber optic and mobile package at a price of 1 euro per month for the first 3 months. With the plan FTTH fiber of 1,000 Mbps and a mobile line with 25 GB to navigate allows a saving of 129 euros. Once the promotion is over, the monthly cost of this modality is 44 euros per month. Of course, if we want to benefit from this promotion, Adamo applies a commitment of 12 month stay.
Adamo goes with everyone on Black Friday
The operator has also taken advantage of Black Friday to eliminate some of the proposals from one of its plans. These are their rates that included a mobile line with 50 GB. In this way, Adamo seeks to give greater prominence to the 25 GB alternative that also offers other promotional items. 25 GB free forever.
Although other companies have already gone ahead to get new customers on the occasion of Black Friday, Adamo does not miss the appointment. Despite the fact that Black Friday is next November 26, there are many companies that have already taken the opportunity to launch promotions and offers during the month of November. Other operators such as Movistar, Orange, Simyo or Vodafone have already opted to launch different offers and initiatives for their I / future clients. Will this bet by Adamo win over new users?