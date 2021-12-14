Right now it is quite common plans for less than 30 euros when one looks among the most outstanding fiber offers of the moment. Both the second brands of the large operators and the alternative MVNOs are betting heavily on these packages that combine fiber with a mobile rate. The options are very varied and we find them in O2, Lowi, Simyo or Digi. Now, Finetwork joins the war with the launch of a fiber and mobile tariff for less than 30 euros. We give you the details of this new modality after the jump.
There are already several operators who have signed up for the fiber and mobile warfare for less than 30 euros. So by boat soon, we have these rates:
- O2 Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 10GB for 30 euros
- Digi Fiber 300 Mbps + Combo 2GB for 27 euros
- Digi Fiber 300 Mbps + unlimited 8GB for 30 euros
- Lowi Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited calls + 10GB for 29.95 euros
- Simyo Fibra 100 Mbps + 200 minutes + 100MB for 26.49 euros
- Simyo Fiber 100 Mbps + unlimited + 14GB for 28.99 euros
- Simyo Fiber 300 Mbps + 100 minutes + 7GB for 29.49 euros
- Llamaya Fiber 50 Mbps + unlimited calls + 5GB for 29 euros
New Fiber 100Mb and 12GB + Unlimited Finetwork
As if that were not enough, now we have to target a new contender in this war that is placed below 30 euros. Specifically, we are talking about Finetwork with its new Fiber 100Mb and 12GB + Unlimited rate. This includes a connection (Symmetric fiber speed depending on geographic availability) of 100 Mbps without fixed line fee with a 12GB mobile line to navigate with Vodafone coverage.
This is completed with unlimited calls up to 6000 minutes, the possibility of accumulating the unconsumed gigs for the following month or sharing them with other company customers and a total of 1000 free SMS. The monthly price, including VAT, is 29.90 euros. This is not a promotion or anything like that, it is the final price of this rate.
In addition, we can benefit from the promotion of free Christmas gigs in which Finetwork will offer an extra 50 gigs for free that can be enjoyed between November 26 and January 15 by all its current clients and those who sign up through portability in said period both in mobile rates and in fiber and mobile packages. This means that we have 62GB to browse during the promotional period.
We understand that the rate also has the usual Finetwork benefits such as Legálitas Medical and Legal Protection included o Rakuten TV Subscription included. With this, we will have a legal assistance service and access to free television channels along with on-demand content of movies and series.