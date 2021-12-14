As if that were not enough, now we have to target a new contender in this war that is placed below 30 euros. Specifically, we are talking about Finetwork with its new Fiber 100Mb and 12GB + Unlimited rate. This includes a connection (Symmetric fiber speed depending on geographic availability) of 100 Mbps without fixed line fee with a 12GB mobile line to navigate with Vodafone coverage.

There are already several operators who have signed up for the fiber and mobile warfare for less than 30 euros. So by boat soon, we have these rates:

This is completed with unlimited calls up to 6000 minutes, the possibility of accumulating the unconsumed gigs for the following month or sharing them with other company customers and a total of 1000 free SMS. The monthly price, including VAT, is 29.90 euros. This is not a promotion or anything like that, it is the final price of this rate.

In addition, we can benefit from the promotion of free Christmas gigs in which Finetwork will offer an extra 50 gigs for free that can be enjoyed between November 26 and January 15 by all its current clients and those who sign up through portability in said period both in mobile rates and in fiber and mobile packages. This means that we have 62GB to browse during the promotional period.

We understand that the rate also has the usual Finetwork benefits such as Legálitas Medical and Legal Protection included o Rakuten TV Subscription included. With this, we will have a legal assistance service and access to free television channels along with on-demand content of movies and series.