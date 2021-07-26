New special edition of the FIAT 500X. The Italian firm presents a more luxurious option and a more elaborate aspect of the successful transalpine SUV, in principle only for this market. The new 500X Dolce Vita Launch Edition already has prices in Italy.

One after another, the Italian brand offers new special editions of the FIAT 500X, especially available in the domestic country. The Italian SUV needs a significant boost in sales, so strengthening its appeal is key, especially with these special editions.

The last to join the offer in Italy is that of the FIAT 500X Dolce Vita Launch Edition, an option that also presents a unique and more elaborate exterior and interior image, ranking at the top of the offer next to the recent 500X Yachting. In fact, it is based on the convertible body, with a blue electrically sliding tarpaulin roof. The same color that decorates the spokes of the 18 inch alloy wheels with sparkles that start from the center.

The FIAT 500X Dolce Vita Launch Edition is offered in a unique combination

The FIAT 500X Dolce Vita Launch Edition surpasses the top of the range of the 500X Sport



A color that provides a very cool and sporty contrast to the «White Gelato» of the body. A unique combination that does not admit more possibilities in the configuration, but that adds the elegance of the chrome finish of the edge of the side windows. Full LED headlights also add a more luxurious image.

Inside, the 500X Dolce Vita Launch Edition features the same combination as the exterior. The dashboard is made of black plastic, while the seats are upholstered in white fabric. The blue color is added in the seams, the piping and the embroidery of the model’s numerical name on the upper part of the bench.

The new model will be offered in Italy with four versionsTwo petrol engines with 1.0 and 1.3-liter «FireFly» engines, with maximum powers of 120 and 150 hp, and another two diesel engines with the 1.3 JTD 95 and 30 hp engine. All are front-wheel drive and 6-speed manual gearbox, except the most powerful gasoline that is also offered with the automatic double clutch transmission and 8 speeds.

Prices FIAT 500X Dolce Vita Launch Edition



Version PVP 1.0 GSE T3 120 hp € 31,100 1.3 GSE T4 150 CV DDCT € 33,600 1.3 Multijet 95 CV € 33,000 1.6 Multijet II 130 hp € 34,500

Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions