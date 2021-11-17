Kidnapping in Mexico (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Oswaldo Duran Angeles, who worked as an agent of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), was only sentenced to two years in prison for covering up kidnappers.

The element of Federal Public Ministry got a sentence in abbreviated procedure for charges provided for in the General Law to Prevent and Punish Crimes in the Matter of Kidnapping.

Specifically, he was accused of illegally altering, modifying or destroying the place, evidence, objects, instruments or products of the criminal act.

According to the FGR, the former public servant secured a property so that people outside the investigations could intervene that concealed or destroyed evidence of an inquest related to the illicit of kidnapping.

The events occurred more than a year ago, on September 4, 2020, when Duran Ángeles abused his power and took advantage of the information at his fingertips as agent of the Federal Public Ministry for simulate legal acts and seize the home of the case.

With these test data, last June 4 was stopped by the Federal Ministerial Police and process linked four days later.

Now he will have to spend only two years and eight months in the Federal Center for Social Readaptation number 1 “Altiplano”, without any prison benefit operating in their favor.

Hence will be released from jail in February 2024, although it is not known of what magnitude the damages caused to definitively hinder the investigations, for example, to the point that there are no perpetrators in the case of kidnapping.

Information in development ..