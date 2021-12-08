The day that fans of Final Fantasy XIV they had been waiting for it has finally arrived. Right now, on December 7, Endwalker, the most recent expansion of this MMORPG, is now available. However, the release of this content was not without its problems. Fortunately, Square Enix has decided to apologize to all players in a very positive way.

While today is the official launch of Endwalker, this expansion was available from last week through early access. This caused a large increase in the number of simultaneously active players. As a result, the servers ran into problems, leaving all kinds of users, even those who did not buy the expansion, outside of this title for hours.

After these inconveniences, Naoki Yoshida, director of FFXIV, shared a message where he apologized for all the inconveniences that occurred in the last days. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Currently, all worlds in all regions have been hitting the login limit for extremely long periods of time, and the progression of login queues is drastically slowing down. In the entire FFXIV service as a whole, the number of simultaneous logins has reached the hardware limit and as a result the login has required an extremely long time, especially during ‘peak hours’ when we tend to see a increased player activity. For this, I am very sorry ”.

However, as it is already a custom with Yoshida, an apology was not enough, so the director also revealed that as of today, December 7, all the players of Final Fantasy XIV, no matter if they have the base version or all expansions, can enjoy seven days of free play. In the same way, this time can be expanded as the situation with the servers develops.

In related topics, Final Fantasy XIV it could still come to Xbox. Similarly, FFXIV it is the most profitable delivery of the entire series.

Editor’s Note:

This is a good time to be a fan of Final Fantasy XIV. This is, without a doubt, the best MMORPG of recent years. Regrettably, Wow It is no longer what it was, and the crown has fallen into the hands of a worthy successor. Let’s just hope that the problems that have arisen in the days can be solved as soon as possible.

Via: Final Fantasy XIV