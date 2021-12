For more than a year, Final Fantasy VII Remake It has been an exclusive on PlayStation consoles. However, this will change next week. That’s how it is, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will come to PC, via Epic Games Store, next December 16, 2021.

This release offers the next-gen version of the 2020 remake., as well as the Intermission Episode, the bonus chapter starring Yuffie.

Via: The Game Awards