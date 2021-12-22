Surely you have been on the road and when you saw that there was a stop in the march you have put the emergency lights of the car while you were braking, because you were not doing the right thing as the DGT reminds us.

You go down the road calmly and not far away you begin to see how the cars are crowding together. Something had to happen, maybe an accident, and The first thing that occurs to you is to put the emergency lights, so the drivers behind you know that something is wrong.

Many of us have done it because of the nerves of the moment, but it is not good. When we slow down quickly we should not put the warning, but we have to hit the brakes several times.

As you do so, the brake lights turn on and off, alerting the drivers behind us. At the same time, our car is slowing down, so we avoid a possible collision. The DGT has reminded us with the following tweet:

To warn that you are going to significantly slow down your vehicle, you must depress the brake pedal several times. The correct answer is C. #ReviewNormas #Road safety #TestDGThttps://t.co/YVr8FCMrFS – Directorate General for Traffic (@DGTes) December 20, 2021

It is a simple maneuver with which we do not have to take our hands off the wheel. We brake, warn and have control of the vehicle at all times. It is a good way to avoid problems.

It became popular among drivers because, despite not being indicated, visually it is very striking. Furthermore, it is not expressly prohibited. According to the regulations, you can be fined for not performing intermittent braking, but the hazard lights are not punishable in that situation.

According the Traffic Regulations, in its article 53 “Except in case of imminent danger, every driver, to considerably reduce the speed of his vehicle, (…) and will be obliged to warn him in advance in the manner provided in article 109”, which talks about the brake lights , but does not exclude emergency ones.

New cars do it by themselves

Technology is also advancing in the world of motor and newer vehicles turn on their hazard lights if they notice a sudden stop. Fully depressing the brake and clutch automatically engages the warning so that other drivers see the danger.

So if your car does it, don’t worry, you can’t be fined, as long as you’ve done the intermittent braking that the DGT has recommended in its tweet. There are other times when putting up these lights can land you a ticket, so be careful.