Raquel Fernandes de Ferroviaria celebrates a goal today, in a group A match of the Copa Libertadores Femenina between Ferroviaria and Sol de América at the Manuel Ferreira stadium in Asunción (Paraguay). EFE / Nathalia Aguilar



Asunción, Nov 6 (EFE) .- The current champions of Ferroviária as well as Cerro Porteño and Santa Fe added their second victory and remain undefeated in the Copa Libertadores Femenina that takes place in Asunción.

Rafa Mineira and Luana were in charge of scoring the goals for the champions against the Ecuadorian Deportivo Cuenca in a match that ended 2-1 to reach 6 points.

In addition, the local Cerro Porteño dispatched 2-0 to Yaracuyanos with goals from Lourdes Oliveira and Marlene González.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe de Colombia defended their unbeaten record against the Paraguayan Sol de América with goals from Venezuelan Joemar Guarecuco and Ivonne Chacón that left the final score at 0-2.

The day ended with the match between the Chileans from Santiago Morning against Avaí Kindermann that left a final score of 0-0.

This Sunday the action continues with the matches corresponding to Groups C with the clashes between Deportivo Cali against Real Tomayapo and Alianza Lima will receive the University of Chile,

For Group D Corinthians and Nacional, they will face each other in addition to San Lorenzo against Deportivo Capiatá.

The first phase of the 2021 edition of the main continental tournament at club level is played between November 3 and 10 in Asunción.

Finally, on the 21st of the same month, the two finalist teams will meet for the title at the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo.