The Spanish Food Safety Agency warns in a note that the famous chocolate house Ferrero Roche is withdrawing one of its products, Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark. The product does not have any health problems, but the labeling is not correct since it contains dairy products and therefore those with a milk allergy should discard its consumption.

The chocolate firm itself alerts on its website of the presence of traces of dairy in the product it withdraws from the markets. The Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark they are easily identified by their brown rather than gold packaging.

“I know recommends Consumers who have purchased this product and who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to milk who do not consume this product and who contact the Ferrero Customer Service team (935452538, info.iberica@ferrero.com) “, informs Ferrero Rocher in the note issued.





Ferrero Rocher also communicates that “this statement is limited exclusively to the“ Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark ”(weight 125g and expiration date 04/20/2022), available at the points of sale in Spain, Portugal and Benelux. No other Ferrero Rocher or Ferrero products are included in or affected by this statement. “