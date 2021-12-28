The Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars Ferrari delves into the blockchain industry by signing a partnership with Swiss blockchain startup Velas Network.

Ferrari officially announced on Monday that it had signed a multi-year agreement with Velas to co-broadcast “exclusive digital content” for Scuderia fans. Velas will also be the main sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, the online series that competes in the F1 Esports Series, the official digital championship that includes all the teams that participate in the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship.

The announcement describes Velas as a major company in the blockchain and digital assets industry., highlighting the startup’s focus on non-fungible tokens (NFTs):

“Global player in the blockchain and NFT sector. Velas has distinguished itself by its performance and the innovation of its services and its technological leadership, characteristics that unite it to the Maranello team. “

Scuderia Ferrari CEO Mattia Binotto noted that The company chose Velas as one of its premium partners because the companies share values ​​such as innovation and the performance of technologically advanced products and services.

Farkhad Shagulyamov, Velas’ co-founder and newly appointed CEO, said it was only natural for Velas to partner with “another icon of excellence, which is Ferrari.”

“Velas has introduced an innovative variety of pioneering blockchain technology and associated products, which will now be showcased at the pinnacle of motorsport.”, he pointed.

The next chapter is coming today. Velas officially partnered with Scuderia Ferrari. Thanks to the teams at @ScuderiaFerrari and @VelasBlockchain for the fantastic job they have done together. Don’t miss our updates to find out more.

Ferrari and Velas did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

Velas is an open source blockchain network that works to provide a mix of the best features of centralized and decentralized tools. In October, the company allocated $ 100 million to startups building on the Velas blockchain, a significant increase from its initial promise of $ 5 million.

Velas (VLX), the native token of the Velas blockchain, has risen considerably recently. Trading at $ 0.346, the token is up about 4% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing, according to data from CoinGecko. The price of VLX has risen more than 70% in the last seven days.

