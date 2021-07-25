. The transition to new regulations and existing competition means that manufacturers have to make very quick decisions. In this stage,, while brands such as Audi or Lamborghini have opted for ‘Evo’ packages for their current cars.. Antonello Coletta, director of Ferrari’s Competizione GT department has also given some keys to its development,

In this aspect, The firm plans to use the Ferrari 296 GTB as the basis for the GT3 which will replace the current Ferrari 488 GT3. A decision that represents a change in philosophy within the brand’s GT program, since the 488 has a V8 Biturbo engine, even if the 2.9-liter V6 engine of the Ferrari 296 GTB offers similar power once the electrical component is removed from the powertrain. The goal in any case is to have the new GT3 ready for the 2023 season, year in which the GTE can give the witness to the GT3 also in the WEC.

However, Ferrari is not the only brand that has already outlined the project that will give life to its new GT3. Lexus and Toyota Racing Development are also working on giving a height relief to the current Lexus RC F GT3. In the case of the Japanese firm, the terms are longer and the forecast is to present the new GT3, within the best possible scenario, for season 2024. The big problem for Lexus is that currently does not have any vehicles in production that are deemed suitable for the brand’s GT3 program. Therefore, the deadlines will be set by the launch of the production vehicle.