The premier class of motorsport aims to attract the eyes of major companies that contribute, each in their own way, to improve their image and reach even more fans through regulatory changes and memorable agreements.

The history of Formula 1 is littered with iconic collaborations between legendary teams and brands that have even given rise to alternative liveries, enhancing the image of the premier category of motorsport and bringing it to an audience that until now had not been interested in it.

After the landing of Coca-Cola in the ‘Great Circus’ in 2018 by the hand of McLaren, now it is the turn of Scuderia Ferrari to recover one of the sponsors that accompanied them years ago, precisely when another Spanish, Fernando Alonso, played in its ranks: Banco Santander.

Loading tweet …

1473250704420741120

After being linked from 2010 to 2017, Santander will join Maranello again from 2022 thanks to an agreement between ‘multiple years’ that will allow them to implement their logo on the car and the drivers’ overalls, also getting involved in the Ferrari Driver Academy and in the resistance with the next Hypercar of the Italians.

“It is an honor to once again partner with a global financial institution like Santander, which is committed to responsible banking and has demonstrated its leadership in renewable energy financing and ESG advisory services around the world,” he confessed John elkann, highlighting the goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

Alonso was the Spanish image of Ferrari with Santander from the 2010 season.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with them to achieve our key objective of being carbon neutral by 2030. We believe that Formula 1, with its innovations and technological developments, will benefit our industry and, ultimately, society as a whole ”, concluded the president of Ferrari about his new partner premium.

For its part, Ana Botín, the president of Santander, also positively valued the repetition of this alliance. “We are very happy to be working with Ferrari again and supporting them in this green transition. Santander is fully committed to fighting climate change and, as the leading European provider of car finance, we are determined to help the automotive industry in its ecological transition. Our new partnership with Ferrari will accelerate our common progress, “he said.