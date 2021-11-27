Ferrari is "looking forward" to the end of the 2021 season: "We can't take it anymore!"

39.5 points ahead of McLaren with only two races remaining to finish the season, Ferrari says that at no time in 2021 did it compromise the development of the 2022 car, with the power unit practically the only modification.

Waiting for him to finally 2022 regulation revolutionize Formula 1 as teams, drivers and fans know it today, Ferrari cannot wait for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to end this season.

Less than a year ago, the Maranello-based training reaped the worst result in its history in the last 40 years– A sixth place in constructors with just 131 points, 50 behind Renault and 442 of the champions at Mercedes, only worsened by the tenth place in the championship that Jody Scheckter and Gilles Villeneuve had to settle for in 1980.

Finding themselves now the third best team with two races to go is something that, when they reached a private agreement with the FIA ​​regarding their engine not to reveal the details of a pact that involved a power unit of doubtful legality In 2019, it seemed further away than ever.

Null development

All this stems from the fact that Ferrari was clear from the beginning of the year that, together with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, were going to join forces to arrive as well prepared as possible to 2022, ruling out wasting unnecessary energy in the fight against McLaren.

The novelties in the SF21 have arrived by dropper and at the beginning of the year, thus prevailing the development of its successor.

«We never really developed the current carWe introduced a couple of developments at the beginning of the season and that was it ”, Mattia Binotto confessed, thus acknowledging that“ except for the power unit that came later ”the SF21 has hardly evolved so far this year.

“But it was developed with a view to 2022, so all our efforts since the beginning of the year have always been focused on the 2022 car, we never compromised it. Let’s say it never crossed our minds, not even for a moment, try to penalize at some point the 2022 project for the benefit of the 2021 one, “he added.

Dynamic change

Despite pitstops defective that have caused the loss of vital points To proclaim themselves the best of the rest, the head of Ferrari in the circuits ensures that the machinery is greased for next year.

«We knew we could fight for third place at the start of the seasonWe knew it could be very tight, but we also knew that our main objective in 2021 was not to be third, but to try to improve in every detail as a team, and third place was simply the result of that. ‘ Binotto stated.

Binotto assures that they have not stood idly by and is confident of playing a good role in 2022.

“If we have reached third place today it is thanks to the team, the way we work has undoubtedly improved a lot since the season started and not because the car itself has evolved. Much progress has been made in terms of strategy, how to manage, communication with the pilots, understanding what we are doing, has improved a lot in terms of tire management»He continued.

Tire degradation remains, although to a lesser extent than back in March in Bahrain, Ferrari’s biggest concernAlthough the 18-inch Pirelli, whose development was completed last October, will behave in a totally different way.

“I think the team, since Paul Ricard, has developed a lot of little tools and methodologies to try to do better. If we look at where we were last year, sixth, with few points in the championship, I think we have done everything we can with the current regulations, and most of the car had very limited development opportunities, “he added.

«What we had to learn we have learned. We are not developing anything, it is inevitable that we want to open a new chapter with a different car. I will say it sincerely: we can’t take anymoreWe are looking forward to the end of the season, ”Binotto concluded.