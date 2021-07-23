Antonello Coletta, director of Ferrari’s Competizione GT department, has revealed that, thus following in the wake of the Toyota GR010 Hybrid and the Peugeot 9X8. Thus,as it was unclear whether he was building a pure racing prototype or using a street super sports car as a base. There were also doubts about the powertrain that the prototype would use, although these have been resolved

In fact, Antonello Coletta has been very clear: «The car is based on a prototype. You have to work on the style and it will be the wind tunnel that defines your final image. However, the idea is clear, the base is a prototype, but it is still too early to explain each and every one of the car’s features. Everyone at LMH moves towards prototypesas it is impossible to have a road car that is competitive on the track. What’s more, it will be four wheel drive. All prototypes except Glickenhaus will be, even if the regulation is open.

As the design and development of Ferrari’s hypercar prototype continues its course, with testing in the GT program’s ‘in-house’ driver simulator, lThe brand has expressed its intention to compete with its hypercar at IMSA. The United States is Ferrari’s main market and with that in mind, racing its LMH is one of Ferrari’s plans. But nevertheless, Antonio Coletta has explained that it will not be in 2023, since the focus is placed first on the WEC. Yes indeed, Ferrari and other brands must meet the IMSA requirements for this purpose, conditions that go through certain commercial agreements and the production of 2,500 vehicles per year for the North American market.