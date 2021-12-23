Scuderia Ferrari faces the moment of truth and will leave nothing to chance. To cover possible eventualities in 2022, he will have Mick Schumacher and Antonio Giovinazzi as reserve drivers.

Ferrari you know that 2022 is the moment of truth and that the preparation period is over. Now the Italian team has to give up and return to contest the world title if they do not want to suffer the pressure from all of Italy again.

And, while Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will remain as starting drivers for another season, Mattia Binotto has selected his two reserves for next year. And it is not about a couple lacking in experience, because Mick schumacher He will start Haas in 2022 and also reserve Ferrari in 11 of the 23 Grands Prix of the season.

Mick Schumacher has improved his consistency and speed throughout the season »

«It will be his second season next year, he is a Ferrari driver, coming from the Ferrari academy. I’m very happy that I can be part of the team as a reserve driver whenever necessary, but I hope not, ”confirms Mattia Binotto in relation to Schumacher.

“The reason we have a Ferrari Driver Academy is to identify who can be a Ferrari driver for the future, and part of that is that if you are doing well, you could certainly have opportunities. I think Mick did well throughout the season. He improved himself, not only in terms of consistency, but also speed. “, analyzes the director of Ferrari.

“In the last few races, he was much closer to the cars in front even though Haas didn’t develop the car at all. That showed he improved his speed. “

For its part, Antonio Giovinazzi He will alternate his role as starting driver in the Dragon Penske Formula E team with that of reserve in Ferrari, a program that he faces after having completed three seasons in Alfa Romeo F1.

“Those cars will be very different from the current one in terms of driving style, and I think it will be important to have a driver who knows them as a backup. I can still count on Antonio because he is a good driver, he has proven to be a good driver. Antonio will have a full simulator program to catch up on 2022 driving style »Binotto concluded.