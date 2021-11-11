Ferrari also lives off the most exclusive one-off. The latest great novelty from the Italian brand is a creation specially designed for a demanding customer. The Ferrari BR20 is a creation with a unique beauty, based on the canceled GTC4 Lusso, the last 2 + 2 of the Prancing Horse to undergo a major transformation.

Ferrari is preparing an important novelty for the coming weeks, but it also has other divisions with novelties. For example, their Special Projects specialists have presented the great latest novelty that has come out of their workshops. A one-off created especially for a client who requested the services of this Maranello brand department. In one of his meetings with Italian stylists, the foundations were laid for the Ferrari BR20 with a condition.

And it is that the client needed to combine Characteristic features of the Prancing Horse two-door models of the 1950s and 1960s, so it was clear in advance that it must be a coupe. A series of conditions that the Ferrari specialists have developed and presented to the customer at each stage to see first-hand if the lines were in line with the wishes, in which sportiness has been softened to the maximum creating a very timeless set, which It has nothing to do with the model on which it is based.

Anyone would say that the exclusive Ferrari BR20 is based on the GTC4Lusso

The Ferrari BR20 is a unique creation

Hardly a trace remains of the exclusive Ferrari GTC4Lusso, the length of which has been extended by 76 millimeters touching the five meters long in the final result, barely perceptible and for which you have to look more carefully to find that extra, since it is located in the rear overhang. A forced rise to meet the steeper roofline and thus balance the view of the rear volume with a more fastback air.

And as a consequence of this sportier style, the interior has undergone a variation, dispensing with the rear seats, although in reality it is one of those transformations that are almost considered engineering works, since from the windshield pillars to the rear spoiler it has been traced an arc, reinterpreting the distinctive design of the 599 GTB Fiorano.

A very sporty design, presented with the body painted in silver and the roof in black, with a large radiator grille with horizontal louvers presiding over the front and with the headlights lower than in the base model. What’s more, alloy wheels are 20 inches with a diamond finish, and full of visible carbon fiber details. The interior is presented in a combination of brown leather – in two tones – with silver thread and carbon fiber stitching, an atmosphere as exclusive as the engine: a 6.3-liter V12 with 690 hp of maximum power capable of turning up to 8,000 rpm.