Fernando Pacheco has worn the shirts of Sporting Cristal, Fluminense and Juventude.

Sporting Cristal begins to add names to its squad for the 2022 season, where it hopes to fight again for the League 1 title and leave a good image in the Copa Libertadores. Under that slogan, the ‘celestial’ are close to closing the loan of Fernando Pachecho, a winger who was in Brazil in recent years, but has not been able to add the minutes he expected.

At the end of 2019, the national soccer player brought great news to Peruvian football after being bought by Fluminense of Brazil, a recognized team in Rio de Janeiro. However, he only played 31 games and scored a goal to later be loaned to Juventude, a team that was rising and in the 2021 season he fought not to lose the category.

“Fernando Pacheco, who had a contract with Fluminense until the end of 2023, will definitely go to Sporting Cristal. The Rio de Janeiro club, in turn, will retain 50% of the economic rights it had acquired, with a view to future transfers“, Writes the Brazilian media Globo.com this Wednesday, December 22.

On the other hand, a few days ago the 22-year-old footballer confessed that he would like to return to the Rímac team. “If I had to go back I would have no problem One because I know it is a big club, two because I know I have a chance to play Copa Libertadores and three because I know that I am going to fight a championship, international and national. That’s a new showcase for me, so I can show myself again”.

CHEST IN YOUTH

After not having space in Fluminense, Fernando Pacheco was loaned to Juventude, a team that also played the Brasilerao in 2021. The forward managed to play 16 games, but only started in one and was changed at the end of the first half (tie 1- 1 against Atlético-GO). His debut was at the start of the tournament against Cuiabá, which ended with a 2-2 draw.

PACHECO IN SPORTING CRISTAL:

Fernando Pacheco made his debut in 2016 with Sporting Cristal after a few years playing the reserve tournament. In that season he played 11 games and did not score goals. His best version was seen in 2019, when he was present in 39 games, scored four goals and provided three assists. However, these numbers are low for an offensive footballer. His main virtues are his back and forth and versatility in attack.

THE NUMBERS IN ITS FOUR YEARS IN SPORTING CRISTAL:

2016: 11 games

2017: 11 games

2018: 19 games, 3 goals and 3 assists

2019: 39 games, 4 goals and 3 assists

FERNANDO PACHECO WANTS TO RETURN TO PERU TO “SHINE AGAIN2

“I feel like a lot of people don’t know who I am now, how I am, how my situation is. I would never see it as a setback, but as an opportunity to shine again. If in case I would have to return, I would do it in the best way. In fact, with a different experience, as a different person than the one who left ”.