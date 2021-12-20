Fernando Alonso: this is how it is to choose to be F1 champion at 40

After two years of absence, Fernando Alonso has completed his first season of return to Formula 1 offering a state of form in clear ascent. Now the Alpine rider prepares for the moment of truth.

When next July 29 Fernando Alonso turns 41, he will do so in his Alpine on the first day of practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. And, although only time will tell if he does so fighting for the top spots in the rankings, what is certain is that he will be offering his full potential.

And it is that Fernando Alonso does not know how to compete in any other way and this has been demonstrated in 2021, the year of his return to the premier category and in which, after a period of adaptation harder than expected, he has returned to offer the determination and performance that make you so competitive.

But the years go by and compete in the Formula 1 At the age of 40, he demands a preparation and mentalization different from what Alonso himself had 20 years ago, when he debuted with Minardi. These are the keys to your success.

Physical preparation

Fernando Alonso has always had an obsession for physical preparation and the passage of time has allowed him to better understand his body to adapt. Not surprisingly, muscles and bones do not respond in the same way at age 40 and it is vital to know how to take advantage of the experience to ensure optimal recovery.

«In January they have to remove the plates from my face and I will take two weeks off after surgery»

“I am closer to my best level than last year, it is difficult to know what the limit is. The only problem with being older is that you need motivation before a season with 300 days a year away from home, the rest are advantages », affirms Fernando Alonso when referring to his age. “I don’t need any special training, I’m super strong and ready, I could start the season next week in Bahrain,” reiterates the Alpine rider.

“Not seriously, I am preparing a new preparation for next year, but not because the car is going to be different, I think it will be very similar in terms of driving, forces and lap time, but because last winter I could not do a proper preparation, I arrived very right at the beginning of Bahrain, without a real physical program, so this winter I want to do more », reveals Alonso.

The operation

Last February, Fernando Alonso had a bicycle accident in which he fractured his jaw. As a result, a metal plate had to be implanted, which must now be removed to terminate his recovery.

“I must prepare better than last year, because the bicycle accident in February did not help. In January I have to remove the plates from my face and I will take two weeks off after surgery. But I would still have them, because I will have to take a vacation, “explains the Spaniard, who has already drawn up a specific training plan for the new season.

Fernando Alonso continues to have a passion for Formula 1.

«Obviously, I am not going to train the same now that I am 40 years old as when I was 23, I have to train more, I have to stretch more, do a different meal routine and do many other things to be in the same shape and with the same strength, “says Alonso.

«I am ready to make these greater sacrifices, for that I have also returned. It is the plan for the winter, to be as strong as I can and for that I have to do more than other riders since I am older than them, “he admits.

The mentality

But, even if the body is prepared, if the mind does not respond, little can be done, especially at an age with which more sacrifices must be made to be able to perform at the same level as young people.

Fernando Alonso remains hypermotivated and feels very comfortable in Alpine, happy to continue in Formula 1 at the highest level. As it always has been.

I don’t think I’m happier now. When I came to Ferrari, I had exactly the same questions from you. I perfectly remember answering about why I was so happy, because it was an Italian team and I was Spanish. Then I went back to McLaren and they were the same comments, why are you so happy, that at Ferrari you were somewhat more frustrated in recent years, “recalls Alonso.

«In the endurance or the Dakar they asked me why I was more relaxed. Now, the same comment. Since 2007, for fighting with Hamilton in a British team and a British environment, people perceived and spread the wrong message, and Now people are surprised at how happy I am. I am a happy person, even if the message does not get through », reiterates.

There is no doubt, Fernando Alonso will be ready for everything in 2022. Will Alpine be?