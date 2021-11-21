Nov 21, 2021 at 5:19 PM CET

EFE

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double Formula One world champion, who shone this Sunday at Losail night to finish third in the Qatar Grand Prix and being declared Driver of the Day, he declared that he has “waited a long time” for this moment to come and that he is “very happy”.

The Asturian double world champion, 40 years old, who signed his 98th podium in Formula One, He had not risen to a ‘box’ of the premier class since 2014, when he did it for the last time at the Shanghai circuit, during the Chinese Grand Prix that year.

“We hadn’t been on the podium for seven years; we were close in some races, but it couldn’t be. We finally got it, “Alonso declared as soon as he got out of the car in Losail.

“I even thought I could lead the race by going out on soft tires; That could happen to Hamilton at first, even. In the end, the thing was very tight with ‘Czech‘(Mexican Sergio Pérez, from Red Bull, who was fourth), but I did it, “said an exultant Alonso this Sunday in Qatar.

“We thought we could go to a stop, but we did not know the degradation that was going to be“commented the great Asturian pilot, who started third and in the end finished in that position a race in which, before facing it, he allowed himself to joke with Efe, warning that he had” stayed a good night “in Losail.

“The race was really well executed; and the team has been sensational. Everything has been to a higher degree; I have waited a lot for this moment and I am very, very happy, “said the Asturian star after finishing third in the Qatar Grand Prix.