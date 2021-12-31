Fernanda Guarro is the new CEO of 3M

The multinational company 3M announced that Fernanda Guarro was appointed as General Director of 3M Mexico, becoming the first Mexican woman to hold this position at the head of the company.

“It is an honor to receive the enormous responsibility of leading 3M in Mexico. After almost 75 years of presence of 3M in our country, it is a pride as a Mexican to occupy the important role as CEO. Mexico is a growing and promising country, as well as being very important to 3M. Without a doubt, with the collaboration of the entire team, we will continue to consolidate our commitment to improve people’s lives through science ”, declared Fernanda Guarro.

Previously Guarro served as Director of Execution and Management of Corporate Affairs at 3M, where she was responsible for leading initiatives and strategic projects such as the implementation of the labor reform in compliance with outsourcing and the return to work (RTW) strategy in Latin America. Similarly, he served as a diversity and inclusion leader at 3M,

“In Mexico, Fernanda hopes to bring her professional experience as one of the most experienced women in the industry of supply chain in Mexico, he has extensive knowledge in supply chain management and business analysis, “said the company.

