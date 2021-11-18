Fentanyl has become a drug of significant interest to the cartels in Mexico. The great demand in the United States and its low cost of preparation have caused its production levels to grow.

For the country manager of Grupo Multisistemas de Seguridad Industrial, the engineer Mario Solomon, the recent seizure of about 118 kilograms of fentanyl paste in Culiacán may be an advance in the fight against this drug.

He considered that what happened in Culiacán with the assurance of fentanyl paste may be a good sign that there is better coordination, which could be a change in strategy on the security issue.

In this regard, he indicated that the United States has a very evident concern in the sense that an execution must be carried out, a solid offensive, to attack this problem, which is becoming a very serious security problem for both countries.

“In the United States, fentanyl is doing a lot of harm to young people and the American population, it is something that has interest and the objective of stopping and, in that sense, there is a better coordination between both countries so that this stops“, He exposed.

He reaffirmed that what happened in Culiacán could be a good sign of a more aggressive strategy, since he considered that what has been done so far, under the concept of “Hugs, not bullets“It really hasn’t worked.

Mario Salomón explained that the concern of the United States is that fentanyl has health effects that are more serious than those of other drugs and a very high amount of this material has reached that country.

About fentanyl

This drug is a strong synthetic opioid similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent, making it highly dangerous. A deadly dose of fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil. On November 4, the most important insurance of pure fentanyl in history in Mexico was reported, which was carried out in Culiacán, Sinaloa, with a market value of 970 million pesos.

Felipe Sanchez, Director of Research and Public Policies of Mexico United against Crime, indicated that the phenomenon of production and export of this drug is practically new, but warned that it is on the rise.

According to the United States, most of the counterfeit pills that enter that country are produced in Mexico, and China is supplying it with chemicals for the manufacture of fentanyl.

Sánchez, explained that it was in 2016 when fentanyl shipments began to be insured in Mexico and since then, they have mainly been insured in the north of the country, specifically in Baja California Norte, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Baja California Sur.

“Throughout this period, Ensenada is the municipality where these types of drugs have been seized the most, this does not mean that they are consumed there, but that is where operations have been carried out and they have been seized“, He clarified.

Sánchez pointed out that in 2018 and 2020 there have been the largest seizures of this drug. “Yes it is a phenomenon that is on the rise. It is seen that there are more and more seizures and more kilograms are insured. The main dynamic is exports, but like all kinds of drugss ”, he indicated that internal consumption also occurs.

In this context, he emphasized that fentanyl is usually produced and mixed with other types of natural opioids because it is cheaper, for which he explained that criminal dynamics also dilute, so to speak, natural drugs with synthetic drugs and warned that this too may carry a risk of overdose.

In its last report from January to October 2021, the Secretary of Public Safety and Protection reported that it secured 1,235 kilograms of fentanyl. March was the month with the highest seizures, with 321 kilograms.

Impact in the United States

Sánchez explained that between 2007 and 2017, the consumption of fentanyl increased dramatically in the United States. It is believed that in that period there were between 36 thousand and 70 thousand deaths attributed to overdoses, of which, it is estimated that 45 thousand 600, approximately, may be related to the consumption of this type of drug.

In Mexico, at the same time, he indicated that a lot of poppies were produced, that it is processed and converted into heroin or morphine and they begin to realize that fentanyl, in addition to being synthetic in the creation process, is cheaper than any of these others. two drugs and is more powerful. “Thus, the US market for fentanyl consumption begins to grow exponentially and the dynamics in Mexico begin to change“, He narrated.

On September 28 alone, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a public safety alert about a sharp increase in counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, the first of its kind during the last six years.

“These counterfeit pills have been seized by the DEA in every state in the US in unprecedented numbers. So far this year, more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized, more than in the last two years combined“Said the American agency.

Strategies

According to the United States Department of State, the Government of Mexico must strengthen its operations to combat illicit drugs, increase the effectiveness of justice sector institutions, stop the illegal arms trade, and demonstrate tangible results.

Mario Salomón added that there are important strategies for better coordination between security units at the federal level, with the state levels and with the local level, since he pointed out that if there is not a good coordination, each one takes his course and the final impact it is not solid.

He said that it is important to increase budget spending for security, an amount that currently hovers around 1%. He pointed out that economic development actions should be managed for the different entities and populations, because when there is a problem in which unemployment is generated, citizens are faced with the temptation and pressure to join criminal groups or steal personally .

Specifically, he emphasized the work of the Financial Intelligence Unit, a body that should become more actively involved in attacking organized crime and freezing their accounts.

DZ