The well-known action role-playing video game published by Square enix, Neir: Automata, shows us among its main data a world of the future.

Same in which we can observe the remains left by humanity, as well as interesting perspectives of what it would be like if there were a war between machines created by invaders from other worlds.

Constantly leaving us in reflection regarding its theme and history background, as well as recognizing that this interesting title has revealed a series of cosplays made and inspired by it.

A few days ago, we revealed that we would bring more work on the beautiful cosplayer Mariia Karpenko, who already has a wide variety of amazing cosplay designs and styles.

Known in the instagram world as fenixfatalist, the beautiful girl on this occasion, shows us her most incredible and faithful version of 2B the protagonist of the video game Neir: Automata.

This beautiful cosplayer has managed to perfectly embody the coldness, as well as the calm personality of the multifunctional combat android belonging to the automaton infantry brigade known as YoRHa.

The pretty girl looks perfectly and with great detail the iconic black dress with white details on the lower part of the skirt, as well as the characteristic slit on the side.

Sporting her short white hair, the black headband that matches her distinctive “mask” which always covers her eyes, puffy sleeves along with long black and white gloves.

Not forgetting her distinctive long sword that makes her look like a femme fatale.

Just as he decided to take a couple of photos with a slightly different look, without losing the characteristic touch of this unique android.

This will definitely not be his last appearance in these directions, we hope you like his spectacular work.